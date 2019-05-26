EARL CALLIS CAZIER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Earl Callis Cazier, 93, of Pasco, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Parkview Estates in Kennewick following a long struggle with dementia. Callis was born February 28, 1926 to Benjamin Earl and Clara Alberta Stewart Cazier in Wilford, Idaho. In November of 1932, when he was six years old, Callis lost his mother Clara to cancer. His father married Ramona Elizabeth Slack in October of 1934. Callis attended St. Anthony High School until joining the U.S. Marine Corp his Junior year. Callis served in both WWII and the Korean War, where he trained tank crews as a Sergeant. He married his bride and wife of 72 years, Shirley Victoria Branson, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Temple on September 17, 1947. Following their wedding they lived in the St. Anthony, Idaho area. While living in Idaho, Callis farmed in Twin Groves and was a meat cutter in the family cold storage locker plant in St. Anthony. Later he was a foreman in a fresh potato processing plant in Rexburg. In 1966, Callis moved his family to Pasco, Washington after taking a job as manager of Anderson Farms. He worked for U&I (now Agri-Northwest) for about 20 years, where he was instrumental in developing and establishing a large farming operation. In 1990, with his two oldest sons, he established Cazier Enterprises, Inc., investing in and developing multiple Subway franchises. Callis enjoyed fishing, painting, gardening and working with his hands. He also spent most of his years serving in various positions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including serving a mission in the Kennewick Regional Employment Office and as a temple worker in the Columbia River Temple. Callis is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Robert, Russell, Andrew, Benjamin, Wendell, David, and John; daughters, Patti Moore, Ina Wallin, and Victoria Cazier; brother, Steve; sisters, Louise Radford, Joann Bloom, and Erlona Harrison; 40 grandchildren, 94 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Callis was preceded in death by his mother, Clara; father, Earl; mother, Ramona; sister and brother-in-law, Fontella and Vance Haws; and children, Alan and Clara May. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pasco Stake Center, 2004 N 24th Ave. Pasco, Washington. Burial will follow at the Pasco City View Cemetery. Prior to the service a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019