EARL D. MARTIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Earl D Martin, 84, died December 6th, 2019 in his Kennewick home with family by his side. Earl was born August 2, 1935 in Mobeetie Texas to Sol and Evelyn "Juanita" Martin. His family moved to Kenne- wick when he was 18 years old and he graduated from Kenn- wick High School in 1955. Earl worked for the Kennewick School District for 26 years as a painter. He retired in 2000 to spend time with his family. Earl took great pride in his home and everything he put his energy into, and he especially loved his time with his children and grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Billie and her husband Mac McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia, his children, Kelly and wife Jackie, Shawn and wife Yen, and Jennifer and husband Jason, and his brother Tommy and his wife Ann. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren Eric, Hannah, Haley, Hayden, Ruby, Rachel, Lauren, Rose, Steven, and Katherine. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren with the 6th on the way. A graveside service was held in his honor December 13, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick WA. Mueller's Tri-Cities was charged with arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 15, 2019