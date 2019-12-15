Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL D. MARTIN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

EARL D. MARTIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Earl D Martin, 84, died December 6th, 2019 in his Kennewick home with family by his side. Earl was born August 2, 1935 in Mobeetie Texas to Sol and Evelyn "Juanita" Martin. His family moved to Kenne- wick when he was 18 years old and he graduated from Kenn- wick High School in 1955. Earl worked for the Kennewick School District for 26 years as a painter. He retired in 2000 to spend time with his family. Earl took great pride in his home and everything he put his energy into, and he especially loved his time with his children and grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Billie and her husband Mac McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia, his children, Kelly and wife Jackie, Shawn and wife Yen, and Jennifer and husband Jason, and his brother Tommy and his wife Ann. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren Eric, Hannah, Haley, Hayden, Ruby, Rachel, Lauren, Rose, Steven, and Katherine. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren with the 6th on the way. A graveside service was held in his honor December 13, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick WA. Mueller's Tri-Cities was charged with arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

EARL D. MARTIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Earl D Martin, 84, died December 6th, 2019 in his Kennewick home with family by his side. Earl was born August 2, 1935 in Mobeetie Texas to Sol and Evelyn "Juanita" Martin. His family moved to Kenne- wick when he was 18 years old and he graduated from Kenn- wick High School in 1955. Earl worked for the Kennewick School District for 26 years as a painter. He retired in 2000 to spend time with his family. Earl took great pride in his home and everything he put his energy into, and he especially loved his time with his children and grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Billie and her husband Mac McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia, his children, Kelly and wife Jackie, Shawn and wife Yen, and Jennifer and husband Jason, and his brother Tommy and his wife Ann. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren Eric, Hannah, Haley, Hayden, Ruby, Rachel, Lauren, Rose, Steven, and Katherine. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren with the 6th on the way. A graveside service was held in his honor December 13, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick WA. Mueller's Tri-Cities was charged with arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close