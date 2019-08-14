Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL EUGENE LARSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EARL EUGENE LARSEN Long time Tri-City resident Earl Larsen passed away peacefully at his adult home August 10th. He was 89. He was born in Sweetwater, NE and grew up in Palouse, WA where his family farmed. A WSU graduate, Earl taught elementary school, retiring as librarian at Lewis and Clark in Richland. He was a master furniture restorer who could seemingly fix anything, for a time joining forces with Pete Peterson at Pete's Attic. After he hung up his hammer, he enjoyed reading in his recliner and cruising the halls at Parkview Estates. Earl played tuba, loved singing in the church choir and was courageous and creative enough to take he and Lucy's blended family of nine 1,200 miles to Disneyland in a converted school bus. He was a model of faithfulness, kindness and confidence. Earl is survived by his wife Lucy (McCoskey Kimbrell) Larsen, brother Arlan Larsen, children Janelle (Jimmy) Parker, Julee (Mike) Feser, Lisa (Myron) Baird, Katie (Tom) Salzano, Steve Larsen, Phil (Diane) Larsen, and Lane (Monica) Larsen and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Sigri Larsen, brother Robert and sister Thordis. Special thanks to Tranquility Manor for the tremendous love, care and respect they gave Dad this past year. Services to be held August 17th at 2pm at Kennewick First Lutheran Church. Donations can be made to Kennewick First Lutheran Choir and Chaplaincy Hospice.

EARL EUGENE LARSEN Long time Tri-City resident Earl Larsen passed away peacefully at his adult home August 10th. He was 89. He was born in Sweetwater, NE and grew up in Palouse, WA where his family farmed. A WSU graduate, Earl taught elementary school, retiring as librarian at Lewis and Clark in Richland. He was a master furniture restorer who could seemingly fix anything, for a time joining forces with Pete Peterson at Pete's Attic. After he hung up his hammer, he enjoyed reading in his recliner and cruising the halls at Parkview Estates. Earl played tuba, loved singing in the church choir and was courageous and creative enough to take he and Lucy's blended family of nine 1,200 miles to Disneyland in a converted school bus. He was a model of faithfulness, kindness and confidence. Earl is survived by his wife Lucy (McCoskey Kimbrell) Larsen, brother Arlan Larsen, children Janelle (Jimmy) Parker, Julee (Mike) Feser, Lisa (Myron) Baird, Katie (Tom) Salzano, Steve Larsen, Phil (Diane) Larsen, and Lane (Monica) Larsen and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Sigri Larsen, brother Robert and sister Thordis. Special thanks to Tranquility Manor for the tremendous love, care and respect they gave Dad this past year. Services to be held August 17th at 2pm at Kennewick First Lutheran Church. Donations can be made to Kennewick First Lutheran Choir and Chaplaincy Hospice. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close