EARL EUGENE LARSEN Long time Tri-City resident Earl Larsen passed away peacefully at his adult home August 10th. He was 89. He was born in Sweetwater, NE and grew up in Palouse, WA where his family farmed. A WSU graduate, Earl taught elementary school, retiring as librarian at Lewis and Clark in Richland. He was a master furniture restorer who could seemingly fix anything, for a time joining forces with Pete Peterson at Pete's Attic. After he hung up his hammer, he enjoyed reading in his recliner and cruising the halls at Parkview Estates. Earl played tuba, loved singing in the church choir and was courageous and creative enough to take he and Lucy's blended family of nine 1,200 miles to Disneyland in a converted school bus. He was a model of faithfulness, kindness and confidence. Earl is survived by his wife Lucy (McCoskey Kimbrell) Larsen, brother Arlan Larsen, children Janelle (Jimmy) Parker, Julee (Mike) Feser, Lisa (Myron) Baird, Katie (Tom) Salzano, Steve Larsen, Phil (Diane) Larsen, and Lane (Monica) Larsen and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Sigri Larsen, brother Robert and sister Thordis. Special thanks to Tranquility Manor for the tremendous love, care and respect they gave Dad this past year. Services to be held August 17th at 2pm at Kennewick First Lutheran Church. Donations can be made to Kennewick First Lutheran Choir and Chaplaincy Hospice.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2019