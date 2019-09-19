Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL HODGE MOODY. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

EARL HODGE MOODY Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Earl Hodge Moody, 97, of Pasco, WA, entered into rest surrounded by his family on September 16, 2019 in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Minatare, Nebraska on May 10, 1922, to Charlie McDonald Moody and Texie Beatrice (Carter) Moody. He proudly served our country in the US Army Air Corps. He married Mable (Shelby) Moody on August 3, 1941 in Scottsbluff, NE. He made his home in Pasco the majority of the past 73 years, while enjoying times of travel to Uma Arizona. Earl was a retired painter for the Painters Local Union 427. He was a dedicated member of the Eagles Lodge 2485, Moose Lodge 482, and the First Christian Church of Pasco. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, dancing, traveling and playing cards. Earl enjoyed participating in practical jokes, and was often the instigator. He enjoyed socializing with family, friends and anyone he met always greeting us with that warm smile and gentleness. He is survived by his children, Karen J. McGinnis and Steve E. Moody, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, and mother of his children, Mable Moody, his infant daughter Carol Lorraine, his brothers, Emmett, Lawrence, Paul and Jack and his sisters Lu and Marybell. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-7pm at Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, 2804 W. Lewis St, Pasco. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11am at City View Cemetery, 1300 North Oregon Ave, Pasco. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service, please visit www.HillcrestBruceLee. com

