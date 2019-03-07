EARL M. KAHL EARL M. KAHL Passed on February 25, 2019 in Kennewick, at the age of 88. She was born in Auburn, Kentucky on May 26, 1930. She made Kennewick her home for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry Kahl, of Bremerton, WA. She is survived by her three daughters, Karla Pierce, of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Weisenberger, of Kennewick, WA, and Brenda Riely, of Bainbridge Island, WA; her three grandchildren, Jason Wiggins, of San Diego, CA, Sean Sevier, of Portland, OR and Ricky Sevier, of Vancouver, WA; and her five great-grandchildren, Drake, Ryker and Adalynn Sevier, Brayden Sevier and Hunter Wiggins. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 7, 2019