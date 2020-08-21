Earl Myers

EARL "DEAN" MYERS E. Dean Myers, 78, of Richland WA passed away at home August 18, 2020, from metastatic gastric cancer. Dean was born October 7, 1941 in Chandler, OK to Myrtle and Lysle Myers. At the age of 3, his family moved to Richland, WA. He grew up a small animal lover and appreciated the beauty of the outdoors. At 9 years old he began as a carrier for the Tri-City Herald and continued until he turned 16. In 1954, Dean sold souvenir edition newspapers during the McNary Dam Dedication by President Eisenhower, a highlight of his carrier days. Dean attended Columbia High and graduated in the Richland High School Class of '60. During high school, Dean started working for C.C. Anderson at 16, as a shoe salesman. He continued on with the company while finishing college and helped transition the store into The Bon Marche, one of 3 managers to open the Columbia Center Mall location. Dean met Carolyn and they attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID, graduating in 1965 prior to getting married. They were married 51 years. Not long after college, Dean served in the Air National Guard from 1965 1971 commuting from Tri-Cities to Spokane. Dean enjoyed a successful real estate career from 1972 till 2000 along with property management. They had 2 daughters Amber and Kim in 1975 and 1976. Raising the girls was one of the biggest blessings in their life and they enjoyed having them live so close and sharing their 4 grandkids. In 1994, Dean and Carolyn built their dream home on the river, a collection of years of ideas incorporating contemporary art and furnishings. They also enjoyed many trips over the span of 40 years to Puerto Vallarta Mexico and always felt it was where their heart was. They took the family several times to share the love with them and to show them the culture of the sweetest people. Over the years, Dean truly loved his family and grandkids along with boating and sailing, fishing, the Columbia River and Oregon Coast beaches, and keeping in touch with long-lasting friends. Dean's "Fairwell to my Lifelong and Treasured Friends - I always considered you my best and longtime friends and cherished you over the many years. You helped make me the man I am!" (Conrad Hanson, Neil and Lynn,Steve, Eric Russell, Bill Smith, Jack and Julia Tosdale, Gary Lange, Lee Jackson, Bill Neil, Doug and Cam Gross, Jim Ostrander, John Woodhead and John Woodhead Jr., Brett at RYC, Ernie and Marilyn de la Bratone, Brad Barton and Darlene) Dean is survived by his wife, Carolyn and Daughters, Amber (Tim) Rosenthal, Kim (Jeff) Coleman, Sister Mary (Ken) Roberts, Grandchildren Katie (Keaton) Wrathall, Lindsay Rosenthal, Kenyon Coleman, Sawyer Coleman, along with Sandra Johnson and Randall Johnson, Jeremy Eyestone, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Lysle Myers and Myrtle (Myers) Eagle and Brother Jerry (Margaret) Myers. Our family would like to thank the Chaplaincy Hospice Care Team for all their compassion, love and support along with Sylvia too. Your kind hearts were so comforting during this time of need. Due to Covid restrictions the family has chosen a small celebration of Dean's life. He will be laid to rest on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA.



