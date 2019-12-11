Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL W. "BILL" HOUCHIN. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

EARL W. BILL HOUCHIN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Earl W. "Bill" Houchin went home to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of December 4th, 2019, from complications related to heart and kidney failure. Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA, on December 27, 1935 to Fred and Eva Houchin. He graduated from Albany High School in Albany, OR. He then enrolled and graduated from Oregon Technical School as a diesel mechanic. After graduationhe joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Camp Hanford in Richland, WA, where he met his wife of 48 years, Florence E. McInturf. They were married on February 13, 1959. In 1969 Bill and Florence moved to Finley and raised six children. Bill devoted his life serving others as a professional firefighter. He joined the City of Richland Fire Department in 1969 where he proudly served for 25 years. Bill joined the Benton County Fire District in 1963 where he served in many capacities within the Fire District including being elected as a Benton County Fire Commissioner. He had proudly served for a total of 50 years within the Benton County Fire District. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed being involved with family and friends and was the cornerstone for his family. He had a passion for classic cars and was extremely proud of his 1946 Mercury Coupe with which he won many awards at various car shows around the Northwest. He was also an avid cactus grower. He is survived by his brothers Larry (Judie) Houchin and Lyle "Lynn" (Jackie) Houchin; friend Patricia Linse; children Joy (Darryl) Houchin-Kimsey, Greg (Ginette) Houchin, Brian (Kirsta) Houchin, Kay (Rodney) Kadinger, Eric (Lachrisa) Houchin, and Kyle (Amy) Houchin; grandchildren Amy (Devon) Allen, Sheila Fannin, Jeremy Fannin, David Houchin, Dustin Ogland, Jesslyne (Jeremy) Voelker, Megan Kadinger, Renee (Hank) Barr, Kayla Houchin, Zack Houchin, Jared Houchin, Tyler Houchin, Keathan Triplett, Shauna Kadinger, and Evan Houchin; great-grand- children Austin Allen, Savana Allen, Dawson Allen, Andrew Cole, Kaitlyn Kinzer, Sophia Villanueva, Aiden Barnett, Genevieve Barr, Emily Kadinger, Addison Voelker, Lily Houchin and Camillia Wheeler. He is preceded in death by his wife Florence; parents Fred and Eva and brother Jim. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tri-County Fire Chiefs Association, 1000 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352 or a in memory of Bill Houchin. His passion was fire service in life as in death. A Memorial Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00pm. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at City View Cemetery 1300 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, WA. For more information, directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

EARL W. BILL HOUCHIN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Earl W. "Bill" Houchin went home to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of December 4th, 2019, from complications related to heart and kidney failure. Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA, on December 27, 1935 to Fred and Eva Houchin. He graduated from Albany High School in Albany, OR. He then enrolled and graduated from Oregon Technical School as a diesel mechanic. After graduationhe joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Camp Hanford in Richland, WA, where he met his wife of 48 years, Florence E. McInturf. They were married on February 13, 1959. In 1969 Bill and Florence moved to Finley and raised six children. Bill devoted his life serving others as a professional firefighter. He joined the City of Richland Fire Department in 1969 where he proudly served for 25 years. Bill joined the Benton County Fire District in 1963 where he served in many capacities within the Fire District including being elected as a Benton County Fire Commissioner. He had proudly served for a total of 50 years within the Benton County Fire District. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed being involved with family and friends and was the cornerstone for his family. He had a passion for classic cars and was extremely proud of his 1946 Mercury Coupe with which he won many awards at various car shows around the Northwest. He was also an avid cactus grower. He is survived by his brothers Larry (Judie) Houchin and Lyle "Lynn" (Jackie) Houchin; friend Patricia Linse; children Joy (Darryl) Houchin-Kimsey, Greg (Ginette) Houchin, Brian (Kirsta) Houchin, Kay (Rodney) Kadinger, Eric (Lachrisa) Houchin, and Kyle (Amy) Houchin; grandchildren Amy (Devon) Allen, Sheila Fannin, Jeremy Fannin, David Houchin, Dustin Ogland, Jesslyne (Jeremy) Voelker, Megan Kadinger, Renee (Hank) Barr, Kayla Houchin, Zack Houchin, Jared Houchin, Tyler Houchin, Keathan Triplett, Shauna Kadinger, and Evan Houchin; great-grand- children Austin Allen, Savana Allen, Dawson Allen, Andrew Cole, Kaitlyn Kinzer, Sophia Villanueva, Aiden Barnett, Genevieve Barr, Emily Kadinger, Addison Voelker, Lily Houchin and Camillia Wheeler. He is preceded in death by his wife Florence; parents Fred and Eva and brother Jim. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tri-County Fire Chiefs Association, 1000 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352 or a in memory of Bill Houchin. His passion was fire service in life as in death. A Memorial Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00pm. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at City View Cemetery 1300 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, WA. For more information, directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations