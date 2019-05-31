EARLYNE NINA BOLD Earlyne "Nina"' Bold passed away on April 3rd 2019 at KADLEC Medical ctr. She was born 10-20-1939 in Grand Junction Colo. to Georgia and John Jayne. She moved to the Tri Cities in 1980 and worked as a Real estate Broker until she retired. She loved playing Golf with her friends at the TCCC, and going to her Grandson Joven's hockey games. She is survived by her husband Jay Bold, brother Ed Jayne. Sons John S. Rhine, Everett J. Rhine and wife Ginger, Jerry L. Rhine and wife Linda, and John J. Bold. Daughters Cynthia J. Williams, Jennifer J. Bold, and Elizabeth Johnson. Eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 31, 2019