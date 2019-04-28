Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EBORAH JOAN SWEENEY (DEBBIE) BELSITO. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ the King Parish 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEBORAH (DEBBIE) JOAN SWEENEY BELSITO Einan's at Sunset RICHLAND Deborah (Debbie) Joan Sweeney Belsito, 67, of Richland, WA passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) after an unexpected and short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Debbie Belsito was born on December 14, 1951, in Worcester, MA, a daughter of John (Red) J. Sweeney and Alice (Cronin) Sweeney. She married Anthony Cosmo Belsito on April 16, 1972 in MA, and later relocated to the Tri-Cities in 1976. Debbie was preceded in death by both parents; and her oldest brother, John Sweeney. She is survived by her husband Tony Belsito, of 47 years, and their four children: daughter Tara Parker (Eric); and sons: Anthony (Shawna), Robert (Erica) and Angelo (Rebecca); her 11 grandchildren; and her six siblings all from the East Coast: Mary Demarski, Kathleen Woiciechowski, Maureen Sweeney, Kevin Sweeney, Patricia DeMaro, Colleen Tortora; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was a 17 year breast cancer survivor and was a stay at home mom to raise all of her children, grandchildren and anybody else's kids. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith and devoted over 20 years working as a secretary for Christ the King church. She had a passion for camping that gave her a retirement career as a camp host at Crow Butte Park. She loved camping, fishing, attending many family sporting events and functions as well as visiting all of her family on the east coast. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Christ the King Parish, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Monsignor Champoux will officiate. Burial will be at Einan's Funeral Home, Richland. Go Patriots! Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

