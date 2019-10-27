Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ED MCCLANAHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ED MCCLANAHAN Ed McClanahan set sail for the last time on Sunday, Oct 13th , 2019. He left this world in the same way he lived, with great strength and a will that challenged physical boundaries. His passing was eased by the loving care of his wife and family along with the caregivers of Calloway Gardens. Ed's decline was heartbreaking and my Dad who taught me to value truth above all things would not want me to mince words here. His last years were not easy for anyone. We lost him bit by bit even though he was still right in front of us. But greater than truth is the perspective that love can bring. Our Dad was a great man, an adventurer and explorer in science and in the world. He climbed mountains, flew gliders, sailed the oceans, charted the skies and recombined electrons! When I looked with love trying to find my Dad in the man that was so changed, I discovered new meaning to some of the most important lessons he taught me from the very beginning. Sometimes it is OK to be lost.Discovery originates from a point of truly not knowing. It is only in this way that we learn something new. Our Dad applied this in his science, he lived it in his adventures and it served as the basis for his faith. For such a man of action he also taught us to get lost in those moments that mean more than accolades or accomplishments. As you climb the peak, admire the view. Let beauty arrest you whenever you stumble across it. Savour the aroma and discover new tastes. Make music to communicate the emotions that defy language. More important than the great man that I remember is the good and loving man that is sorely missed by his family, his community and his church. For 67 years Richland, Washington was his home. He loved the desert. He loved the rivers. He loved this vibrant and changing community that brings science and art together. Most of all he loved the sky; the horizon unimpeded, the canvas ever changing. Born Edwin Davidson McClanahan Jr, on March 31st , 1931 in Cuero, Texas to Mildred Reiffert and Edwin Davidson McClanahan Sr, Ed received his BSc in Chemistry from Rice University. He was recruited in 1952 to work first for General Electric at the Hanford Atomic Energy Project and then joined Battelle Pacific Northwest Laboratories in 1965. He achieved the distinction of Level V Scientist in 1977 authoring more than 80 publications and receiving Commendation and Certificate of Recognition in 1975 from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration followed by the E.O. Lawrence Memorial Award in 1976. His passions included mountain climbing, back packing, soaring, sailing, art, music, a random thought and losing track of time. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin & Mildred, his brother Walter, his son Walter and his daughter Carolyn. He is survived by his wife Joyce, his children Kathleen, Tina, Edward, Paul and Hans. His extended family includes his daughters & son in-laws; Stacey, Kathy & John, his grandchildren; Walker, Annie, Toussaint, Gretchen, Heather, Delton, Megan, and Abigail and his great grandchildren Willow and Finn. The service for Ed will be held Saturday Nov 2nd, at 2 PM, All Saints Episcopal Church, Richland, WA In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to: Camp Cross Endowment Fund, 245 East 13 th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202-1114

