EDDIE RAY KAUER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Eddie Ray Kauer passed away on July 27, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. Eddie was born in Mundan, KS on May 2, 1931 to Joseph Henry Kauer and Mae Irene Robins Kauer. His parents and both of his siblings, Freddie Kauer and Mary Bates Kauer, have proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Ruth Haylor Kauer, his 2 children, Theresa (Richard) and Edward (Lois), 9 grand-children and 22 great grandchildren. Eddie was served in the Air Force in Guam during the Korean war. After his service, he lived in Kansas where he met his sweetheart, Evelyn. They moved to Washington and started a family. Eddie was a mechanic at Hanford for the majority of his career. He enjoyed all things outdoors-hunting, fishing, camping, clamming and creating memories with his family. A graveside service for Eddie will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick at 10am on Thursday, August 1st. The service is casual and if possible please wear Seahawks or mariners themed attire. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 31, 2019