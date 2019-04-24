Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA PAULINE EKLUND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDNA PAULINE EKLUND Einan's at Sunset Edna Pauline Eklund, age 97, died in Walla Walla, Wa, on April 8, 2019. She lived in Richland, Wa, for 36 years. Edna was born, June 9, 1921, at Mountain Grove, Mo, to Robert Wesley and Nora Mae Hinton. She was second youngest of 10 siblings. She attended Fair-mount 8-grade country school, and later attended 2 years of high school in Mountain Grove, living in town, working for room and board. She met Harry Eklund and they were married on December 10, 1938. Harry and Edna farmed outside Mountain Grove during the part of the great depression and WWII. Son John Edward, and daughters Barbara Jean and Linda Ann, were also born during this time. In 1947 the Eklund family moved to Goodland, Ks. They lived at Goodland for 10 years during which another son, James David was born and Linda Ann was lost to a burn accident. In 1955 the family moved to Wendell, Id and then on to Jerome, Id. Edna worked for a chicken processor until she joined JC Penney. Edna and Harry lived in Jerome until 1980 and then retired. Harry and Edna decided to continue retirement in Richland, Wa and moved there in 1982. Harry died in 2000 and Edna continued to live there until present. Edna loved her Lord and Savior. She believed in helping others following biblical admonitions. She read her bible completely through 35 times and further studied the scriptures every day. Edna was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist Christian. Edna had the gift of hospitality and cooking and guests always had plenty to eat. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. She also lost her daughter, Linda Ann Eklund, husband Harry Edward Eklund, son, John Edward Eklund, and grandson, Matthew David Eklund. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Burk, son, James Eklund, 7 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several great great-grandchildren. Edna Pauline Eklund will be honored by a celebration of life April 27, 2019 at the Richland Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1807 McMurray Ave, Richland, Wa at 3:00 PM. A burial service will be held earlier the same day at Einan's Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, Wa. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

