Edna Ruth Purvis
April 26, 1924 - September 14, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Born to Ida Mae Schellenger and Darious Franklin Cowgill on April 26, 1924, Edna Ruth Cowgill joined a family with five other siblings. Two had passed away before she arrived. Meeting her for the first time was Franklin Burton, James Aaron, Alice Vivian, Forrest Irwin and Violet Mae.
The family home was in Oilton, Oklahoma. She lived there until she was 21. Her school years were filled with adventures, but none so special as spying F. Marvin Purvis across the room in First Grade. She says it was then that she fell in love. They married in 1944 when Marv came home on leave from the Marines. Eventually, he took her to Kinston, North Carolina where she worked at the Blue Gable Café while Marv trained Marines to be airplane mechanics. Los Angeles was the next stop where they welcomed their first child, a son, Marvin Lynn. About 2 years later, they followed Edna's brother, Jim (Georgia) and her sister, Alice (Alvin) to Richland because there was work available. Claudia Sue was born in Richland, completing their family. Edna gave her short legs to both kids along with her sense of humor.
Their first car was a 1938 coupe.
Their young years were spent working, fishing (Fishtrap, Amber and Pillar Point), playing with their dogs, Tinker, Buck, Midge, Heidi, and the bare-foot attack -cat, Tina Marie, enjoying their extended family (singing Hey, Good Lookin'), attending church and loving each other. She even went snow skiing (Well, she stood on one of the grandkid's skis in her slippers, but we got a photo)! Edna made many lifelong friends at Richland Baptist Church and continued making friends after moving to Kennewick and she began working as the secretary for Kennewick Baptist Church for many years.
She appreciated a routine: Monday was washday, Tuesday was ironing, Wednesday was mending, Friday was grocery shopping, baking for Sunday on Saturday. She rested on Thursdays. She smiled all the time.
She was the star of the show at her 90th Birthday celebration. Over 80 people came and feted her with cards and hugs and "remember when". Ninety pastel cupcakes were consumed with more smiles.
Her words -"Life has its ups and downs and, I've been very fortunate that my life has been one of "ups". I have a wonderful family. My kids love me and I love them. My grandchildren love me and I love them dearly. And what a blessing it has been getting to know and spending holidays and birthdays with my great-grandchildren, whom I adore. I am grateful that my daughter chose to come and live with me these past 12+ years. My son lives nearby and chauffeurs me to my appointments and then treats me to lunch. He's a hostage and I get to share more stories about living in Oklahoma and the early years in Richland and Kennewick. My friends, Marge, (and Marion now deceased) and I have lunch together and then go to Walmart for essentials and a few non-essentials.
Of all the good things in my life, my knowledge of the saving grace of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is the best. I know that I will be with Him in heaven along with Marv, my mother, my sister Violet and many other family members and friends throughout the years. I am going to have such a good time TALKING with each and every one of them! Until that time comes, I want my family to know how much they mean to me.....every single day". The previous quote taken from her LifeBook, 2018.
Predeceasing her was her husband of almost 60 years, Franklin Marvin, her parents and all of her siblings and many family members.
Leaving behind with precious, sweet and funny memories are her son, Marv (Pam), daughter,
Claudia Sue, grandchildren —James (Meridith), Brad (Tracey), Susan, Andy (Amy), great-grandchildren — Amanda (Cody), Dylan, Jason, Tyrion, Kayla, K, Easton, A, Zach, Cole, Landon, Peyton, Evan, Riley, Garrett and great, great grandson — Oliver.
Because of Covid, a private graveside service will be held. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
