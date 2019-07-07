EDWARD D. JOHNSON

EDWARD D. JOHNSON Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Edward D. Johnson, 81 of Pasco passed on June 25th, 2019. Born in Des Moines, Iowa to Martin & Mary Johnson. Graduated in Rexburg, Idaho served his country in the Air Force for 5 1/2 years & finished later in the Army National Guard the next 17 years. He was in the Sher-riff's Dept. in Boise, ID for 4 years moved to Pasco where he was in the Pasco P.D until he retired. Married Linda, they had 4 children JoAnn (Tom) Scott, Christine, (Frank) & Nickolas plus 8 beautiful great grandchildren. We will be having a celebration of life at a later time. We love you Ed, Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa. No donations give to .
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019
