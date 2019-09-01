Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD FLOYD ENLOE Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD FLOYD ENLOE JR. Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Edward Floyd Enloe, Jr., 73, a wonderful, caring, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away August 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Ed was born June 26, 1946 to Juanita and Edward Floyd Enloe, Sr. in Eugene, OR. Ed attended grade school in Gresham, and graduated from Sandy High School in 1964 in Sandy, Oregon. After high school, Ed worked at Gunderson Bros. Construction in Portland and later served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-69, as a Seaman Apprentice stationed in Southern Europe & the Mediterranean on the US Sixth Fleet, abroad the USS Traverse County. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Ed attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, OR from 1969-1974, where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Manufacturing Engineering. During his time at OIT, Ed met his life-long friend, Lon Kongslie and his future wife, Susan Kay Rettig, and made many other friends. One fall season, Ed and Lon worked as hunting guides at the Tulelake Wildlife Refuge. On June 24th, 1974, Ed and Susan were married in Gresham, OR, where they made their home and started a family. In 1981, Ed took a job with JA Jones at the Hanford Site in Richland, WA. A year later the family moved to Kennewick, WA where Ed continued working at the Hanford Area for 29 years, including work at the WTP site covering all aspects of construction before his retirement in 2011. Ed was a Life Time Member of the American Welding Society. During the late 80's, he served as chairman of the AWS, local chapter, and on the Columbia Basin College Advisory Board for the welding program. For many years he enjoyed duck, deer & elk hunting with his father and Lon near Wallowa, OR. He was an avid NASCAR and Seahawks fan, and enjoyed Country Western Music. Every summer he traveled with his family creating memorable camping trips and exploring State and National Parks. In his retirement years, he loved cruise traveling, taking Susan on adventures to many worldly ports and places in Europe where he served while in the Navy. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of 45 years, his daughters Teresa Leanne Zimbehl (Mark) of Pasco, WA and Carie Lynn Suazo (Joshua) of Greenacres, WA, and four grandchildren Brandon and Kaylin Zimbehl, and Elias and Elliott Suazo and his niece Missy Gould Koontz (Matt) of Vancouver, WA. He is proceeded in death by his parents and younger sister, Linda Mae Gould. A graveside service will be held September 7, 2019, at 10 AM, Desert Lawn Memorial, 1401 S Union St., Kennewick, WA, followed by a service and "Time of Sharing" at 10:30 AM, SouthHills Church, 3700 W 27th Ave. in Kennewick. WA. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

