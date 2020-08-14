Edward Gesler

1/
EDWARD ANTON GESLER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Edward Anton Gesler, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 5, 1924, passed to his rest on August 11, 2020. He was an optician for 18 years in the Tri-City area, working for Drs. Orvil Patchett, David Bennett and Eli Kaczynski. He worked in the Optical field for 44 years, beginning in Milwaukee, then Harrisburg and Reading, PA, before coming west to Washington in 1971. Ed's hobbies were bird watching, hiking, children's storytelling, and he loved tinkering on old cars. It was his way of winding down after a day's work. He was a member of the Richland Seventh-day Church for many years, where he taught a Sabbath School class. He later transferred to the Kennewick Church. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Ruth, in December 2000. He is survived by his son Larry (Debi); three grandchildren Joshua, Jesse, and Becky Gesler Fullen (Shelby) and five great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Carole Kratoska and nephew Alan Gesler of Wisconsin and friend and pal, Kathy Reed. At Ed's request, there will be no memorial service. Memorials can be made to International Children's Care, P.O. Box 820610, Vancouver, WA 98682-0013, which cares for orphaned children throughout the world. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
