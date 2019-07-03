EDWARD LESTER RAYMEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Passed away on June 28th 2019. Born in Yakima, Washington to Doris and Harvey Raymen on September 19th 1951. He was a member of IBEW local 77 since 1969. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends fishing and hunting. He married the love of his life Kay Adkins on August 29th 1970 and through this union they had three children Shelley Raymen, Poppi Raymen (Jeff Tucksen), Casey Raymen. He leaves behind five grandchildren Madison Anzora (Jose), Hunter Vickerman, Ceara Raymen, Chance Raymen, and Kaven Tucksen and great grandchild Alina Anzora and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters Rhonda Delay, Lora Rucker, and Lisa Higgins. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Landon and father Harvey Raymen and younger brother Joel Raymen. He will be greatly missed. We want to thank family and friends for all their support. Celebration of life July 20th at 5pm at Ed and Kay's house. FISH ON! The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 3, 2019