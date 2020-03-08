Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Rafuse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD CLARENCE RAFUSE Heritage Funeral Home Edward Clarence Rafuse, 70, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). His memorial service will be held at Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Edward was born July 7th, 1949, to Cyril and Felicia Rafuse in Long Island, New York. Edward graduated from the University of South Dakota and received his master's degree in geology from the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota. Edward married Lavonne Hansen on November 6th, 1992, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They moved to Richland, Washington, where Edward was employed as a geologist at the Hanford Site, north of Richland. Edward was proud of being the step-father of Lavonne's seven children, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Edward is survived by his wife, Lavonne; her six children; Dennis Hansen, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Mark (Jan) Hansen, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Paul (Dianne) Hansen, Stevensville, Montana; Ann (Paul) Turbiville, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Sarah (Rhon) Anderson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and John (Cindy) Hansen, Ames, Iowa. Edward is survived by his brothers William "Bill" Rafuse, Westhampton, New Jersey; Bruce (Gail) Rafuse, Green River, Wyoming; and his sister Joan (Artie) Campbell, South New Berlin, New York along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-son, Curt Hansen, and Dennis' wife, Mona Hansen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be designated to the ALS Association, Lord of Life Lutheran Church (640 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336), or the Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

EDWARD CLARENCE RAFUSE Heritage Funeral Home Edward Clarence Rafuse, 70, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). His memorial service will be held at Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Edward was born July 7th, 1949, to Cyril and Felicia Rafuse in Long Island, New York. Edward graduated from the University of South Dakota and received his master's degree in geology from the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota. Edward married Lavonne Hansen on November 6th, 1992, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They moved to Richland, Washington, where Edward was employed as a geologist at the Hanford Site, north of Richland. Edward was proud of being the step-father of Lavonne's seven children, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Edward is survived by his wife, Lavonne; her six children; Dennis Hansen, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Mark (Jan) Hansen, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Paul (Dianne) Hansen, Stevensville, Montana; Ann (Paul) Turbiville, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Sarah (Rhon) Anderson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and John (Cindy) Hansen, Ames, Iowa. Edward is survived by his brothers William "Bill" Rafuse, Westhampton, New Jersey; Bruce (Gail) Rafuse, Green River, Wyoming; and his sister Joan (Artie) Campbell, South New Berlin, New York along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-son, Curt Hansen, and Dennis' wife, Mona Hansen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be designated to the ALS Association, Lord of Life Lutheran Church (640 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336), or the Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close