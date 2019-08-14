Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN A. REED. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWIN A. REED Edwin A. Reed,77, was born in Seattle on July 12, 1942 to George and Lillian Reed. Ed passed away August 1, 2019 . Ed attended grade school and high school in Seattle. He spent many summers on his uncle's ranch in Montana and loved every minute of it. Ed met and married his wife of 53 years, Shirley, while they were students at the University of Washington. Shirley worked as a teacher and retired from Highlands Middle School in Kennewick. Ed received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1963 and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1964. While studying for his Industrial Engineering degree, he fell in love with the computer world and decided that is what he wanted as his life's work. Ed worked for Boeing as a chemical engineer and for the School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota as a programmer. After 4 years in South Dakota, he and Shirley moved to Kennewick, Washington and have lived here ever since. Ed and Shirley joined a 4-wheel drive club in Seattle after they were married and spent a lot of time in their jeep exploring Washington. In South Dakota they traveled with another club all over the state. These adventures continued in Kennewick, where they enjoyed many outings in the Northwest. When the jeep finally wore out, Ed decided he wanted to buy a sail boat. They spent many years sailing the Columbia River to the ocean, up to the San Juan's, and Vancouver Island. Starting in 1979, each Thanksgiving Shirley and Ed would join a group of families, their"Beach Family" as they called themselves, at the Oregon Coast until Ed's health prevented this travel. Ed lived the last period of his life at Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He made many new friends there and appreciated all of the assistance and attention given to him. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Shirley and many wonderful family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held September 7, 2019 at the Clover Island Inn at 2 P.M. There will be a buffet lunch after the ceremony.

EDWIN A. REED Edwin A. Reed,77, was born in Seattle on July 12, 1942 to George and Lillian Reed. Ed passed away August 1, 2019 . Ed attended grade school and high school in Seattle. He spent many summers on his uncle's ranch in Montana and loved every minute of it. Ed met and married his wife of 53 years, Shirley, while they were students at the University of Washington. Shirley worked as a teacher and retired from Highlands Middle School in Kennewick. Ed received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1963 and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1964. While studying for his Industrial Engineering degree, he fell in love with the computer world and decided that is what he wanted as his life's work. Ed worked for Boeing as a chemical engineer and for the School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota as a programmer. After 4 years in South Dakota, he and Shirley moved to Kennewick, Washington and have lived here ever since. Ed and Shirley joined a 4-wheel drive club in Seattle after they were married and spent a lot of time in their jeep exploring Washington. In South Dakota they traveled with another club all over the state. These adventures continued in Kennewick, where they enjoyed many outings in the Northwest. When the jeep finally wore out, Ed decided he wanted to buy a sail boat. They spent many years sailing the Columbia River to the ocean, up to the San Juan's, and Vancouver Island. Starting in 1979, each Thanksgiving Shirley and Ed would join a group of families, their"Beach Family" as they called themselves, at the Oregon Coast until Ed's health prevented this travel. Ed lived the last period of his life at Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He made many new friends there and appreciated all of the assistance and attention given to him. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Shirley and many wonderful family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held September 7, 2019 at the Clover Island Inn at 2 P.M. There will be a buffet lunch after the ceremony. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close