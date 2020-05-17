EDWIN J. SCHUBERT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Edwin J. Schubert was born in Burwell, Nebraska on June 27, 1930 to Olga and William Schubert.He was the youngest of 6 brothers and 4 sisters.He passed at home with family at his side on May 10, 2020. He came to Washington in 1938, in the back of a model T driven by his oldest brother Austin. He was in 3rd grade.He lived with his oldest brother and his family until he graduated from Hoover High School. From 1948 to 1951, he worked at Twin City Creamery delivering milk from the Tri-Cities to Grandview.He served in the Army from 1954-1956, traveling thru Germany. After that, he began his career in construction, working iron and operating cranes. He was proud of his 20-year career with NF Lampson and Rigging International. The highlight of his career was sitting the reactor at FFTF in 1964 and repeating the task in 1967.He also traveled to Idaho to build a cable bridge, working 700 feet off the ground.He was a highly respected, hard working iron worker.He retired in 1988. Ed enjoyed deep sea fishing with his friends and brothers, hunting, playing cards, horseshoes and trying his luck at the casinos.He enjoyed traveling and visited the Panama Canal and Washington DC with many places in between. He belonged to the Fraternal Orders of the Elks, VFW, Eagles, Moose and Shriners.He was a volunteer driver for the Shriners, transporting children to and from the Shriners Hospital. He was a generous man with his time and talents. He was proceeded in death by all his brothers and sisters, his wife Marilyn, and his wife Bettie,truly the last man standing.He will be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.His story telling is legendary and many got better with the years. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Shriners Hospital would be appreciated. The family invites you to sign their online guest book atwww.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.