Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDYTHE PEARL JOHNSON. View Sign

EDYTHE PEARL JOHNSON Edythe Pearl Johnson, 95, of Kennewick passed away on February 19, 2019 with family by her side. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Gary (Diane), Michael (Kelly), Bradley, and Tana, daughter-in-law Jo, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Born September 2, 1923 in Jamestown, ND to parents Charles and Mary (Fisher) Simmons, Ede became the eldest when Brother Leroy died March 1932 at age 10. Childhood memories were of humble surroundings and adventures on the prairie with LeRoy and sisters Francis and Geneva. The family moved west when Ede was 13, settling in Walla Walla, Washington. The strongest memory Ede had of this time was the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. Ede joked she practically lived in the apricot tree that first summer. Ede's artistic talents, sparked in high school, continued throughout her life, creating beautiful paintings in oils, water-colors and pastels. Ede married Walter Johnson, who served in the US Navy during the war, on May 18, 1947, settling and raising their family in the Tri-Cities area. Ede worked for the Kennewick School District for 16 years, retiring in 1982. In 1983, Ede opened Ede J's Art Studio in Kennewick. Widowed in March 26, 1985, Ede continued painting, showing at art shows, and hosting workshops. Ede taught painting in the area up until weeks before her death. Sharing her gift brought her immense joy. She thought of her students as extended family. Forever Ede's deepest sorrow was the passing of her youngest son David on April 2, 2010. Ede is preceded in death by brother LeRoy (1932), parents Charles and Mary (1959), husband Walter (1985), sister Francis (2009), son David (2010), sister Geneva (2017), and daughter-in-law Denise (2018). A memorial service for Ede officiated by pastor Grimelda Sanchez will be held 12pm- 4pm Saturday, March 23 at Hillspring Church at 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland, Washington. Memorial donations may be made to Tender Care Village of Kennewick. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."- Thomas Campbell

EDYTHE PEARL JOHNSON Edythe Pearl Johnson, 95, of Kennewick passed away on February 19, 2019 with family by her side. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Gary (Diane), Michael (Kelly), Bradley, and Tana, daughter-in-law Jo, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Born September 2, 1923 in Jamestown, ND to parents Charles and Mary (Fisher) Simmons, Ede became the eldest when Brother Leroy died March 1932 at age 10. Childhood memories were of humble surroundings and adventures on the prairie with LeRoy and sisters Francis and Geneva. The family moved west when Ede was 13, settling in Walla Walla, Washington. The strongest memory Ede had of this time was the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. Ede joked she practically lived in the apricot tree that first summer. Ede's artistic talents, sparked in high school, continued throughout her life, creating beautiful paintings in oils, water-colors and pastels. Ede married Walter Johnson, who served in the US Navy during the war, on May 18, 1947, settling and raising their family in the Tri-Cities area. Ede worked for the Kennewick School District for 16 years, retiring in 1982. In 1983, Ede opened Ede J's Art Studio in Kennewick. Widowed in March 26, 1985, Ede continued painting, showing at art shows, and hosting workshops. Ede taught painting in the area up until weeks before her death. Sharing her gift brought her immense joy. She thought of her students as extended family. Forever Ede's deepest sorrow was the passing of her youngest son David on April 2, 2010. Ede is preceded in death by brother LeRoy (1932), parents Charles and Mary (1959), husband Walter (1985), sister Francis (2009), son David (2010), sister Geneva (2017), and daughter-in-law Denise (2018). A memorial service for Ede officiated by pastor Grimelda Sanchez will be held 12pm- 4pm Saturday, March 23 at Hillspring Church at 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland, Washington. Memorial donations may be made to Tender Care Village of Kennewick. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."- Thomas Campbell Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close