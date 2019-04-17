Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN IDA SMITHWICK. View Sign

EILEEN IDA SMITHWICK Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Eileen Ida Smithwick, 90, of Kennewick went to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 after a short illness. She was born February 21, 1929 in Overton, Nebraska to Lee and Elma Winslow. Eileen worked various jobs from farm work to ITT Tech, but her favorite was at the restaurant where she met the love of her life, Donald Smithwick, in 1946. Faith in Jesus Christ changed her life; her prayers and love for family and friends continues to change our lives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Donald, her parents Lee and Elma Winslow, sisters Fern Northrup and Edna Hunt and brother Floyd Winslow. She is survived by her son Ron Smithwick (Laurel) and daughter Sherrie Pickard (Jack); five grandchildren MaryAnn Roberts (Mike), Shelly McCain (Brad), John Smithwick (Rebecca), Mindy Eakin (George), Heidi Pickard; 13 great grandchildren; and extended family. A memorial service for Eileen will be held at 1pm on April 19th at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick (14th and Union). The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

