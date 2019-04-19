Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE FRANQUERO. View Sign

ELAINE FRANQUERO Elaine Franquero 73, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was born May 21, 1945 in London, England. At the age of 11 1/2 her and her sister Paulette, age 13 1/2 , started their long journey alone to the United States where they resided in San Mateo, CA. She met Richard and they were married in May of 1964. Elaine is proceeded In death by parents Bill & Bertha Davey and also her one and only true love Richard. Our dedicated mother loved her roll as grand-mother and Great-Grandmoter whom she was very active in helping raise each of them and very attentive in their adult lives. Our beloved and devoted mother is survived by two daughters Alicia Tavis (Steve) & Wendy Korenkiewicz (Leonard). Sister, Paulette Glascock (Grant) and son, Bryan. Four Grandkids , Nicole Fry (Mike), Justin Korenkiewicz (Kailegh), Taylor Kiester (Matt), and Tanner Korenkiewicz and Great Grandmother (GiGi) to Korbin, Logan, Sopia & Rhettly and two due in June Camden & Lennyx The family would like to thank our Mother's long term providers, Dr. Katherine Cayatano and Dr. Glen Zuroske for the numerous years of compassion and care.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 19, 2019

