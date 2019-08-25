Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE ISABELLE JENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE ISABELLE JENSEN Elaine Isabelle Jensen passed away at her home in Ferndale, Washington, in March, 2019, at the age of 58. She was born May 16, 1960, in Santa Barbara, California, to Oliver Wendell Olson and Phyllis Daphne Kaufmann. She attended school in Kenne-wick, Washington, and graduated from Kenne-wick High School in 1978. She worked as a draftsman at the Hanford Nuclear Plant in Richland, Washington. She loved music and wrote songs and poems. She enjoyed having fun with her friends. She is survived by her son, Matthew James Jensen, and her sisters Nancy Van Allen, of Port Townsend, and Angie Murray, of Rathdrum, Idaho. A memorial service will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the home of her sister, located at 1223 Garfield Street in Port Townsend, Washington. The main dish will be provided, as well as water and iced tea. Guests are invited to bring side dishes, poems and tributes to Elaine in the form of stories. After eating and sharing memories, guests will walk or drive to nearby Chetzamoka Park, located at 900 Jackson St., in Port Townsend. Per her request, her ashes will be placed in the Puget Sound.

