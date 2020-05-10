ELAINE RAY ISENBERG February 10, 1949 November 30, 2019 Elaine Ray Isenberg (nee Ray), Age 70, of Marysville, WA., passed away comfortably, surrounded by her loving family, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA. at 2:37 am on November 30, 2019. Born (Dolores) Elaine Ray on the 10th of February, 1949 in Sunnyside, WA., Elaine was the first born of twins (Jack Richard Ray), to Dolores Mary Ray (Honeycutt, Hotchkiss), and Jack Calvin Ray of Sunnyside. Raised as Elaine, she was ever full of mirth, and curiosity. Her father Jack often told her lovingly, she was 'the happiest little duck' seeing every day as new and exciting. A trait she would carry for the entirety of her life, and one that she passed on to both of her children. Elaine spent her early life first in Eastern Washington, then moving to Beloit Wisconsin with her mother, and brother Jack Richard (Rick), where her brother Zane Edward Adams was born in 1955. Her mother Dolores relocated after Zane's birth to Dixon, Illinois, prior to the twins moving back to Benton City in 1961 to live with their father, and grandparents Emma and Ed Ray early in their middle school years. She graduated from Ki-Be High School in Benton City, WA. 1967, and then went on to Columbia Basin College in the region. She loved her High School days, frequently reminiscing about her time on the cheerleading squad, her favorite teachers, friends, and the good times had by all. She maintained lifelong friendships with so many people from her years in Benton City friends that endured no matter where she found herself across the country. A solid community was waiting for her when she returned to her home state in the early 80's. Elaine returned to Dixon, Illinois, where she gave birth to her first child Kelly Myzelle Fleek (Malmberg) in 1969. She and Kelly spent much of the 1970's travelling the country, moving from Illinois, to Alabama, California to Virginia, back to Illinois again, and finally, to her home state of Washington, where she had her second child, Robert Gabriel Negrin II, in Bothell, WA, in 1985. Three years after the birth of her son, she moved back to Benton City to raise him, before ultimately heeding the call once again, to move to western Washington with Robbie in his later high school years, and where she was also closer to her daughter, grandchildren, and twin brother, settling finally in Marysville, WA. with her husband Michael Isenberg, and her beloved dog Waffles. Elaine is survived by her daughter Kelly Fleek (Alton) of Alger, Washington, son Robert Negrin II (Amanda) of Graham, Washington, twin brother Jack (Rick) Ray of Renton, Washington, brother Zane Adams (Melissa) of Cartersville Georgia, step father Dr. Ron Hotchkiss of Rockford, Illinois, husband Michael Isenberg of Marysville, Washington, and her grandchildren, who she loved with all of her heart Samera Fleek (Felipe) of Mount Vernon, Washington, Marlo Fleek of Bellingham, Washington, and Dane Perez of Graham, Washington, and her steadfast canine companion Waffles. Elaine's deep love of life, creativity, family, and friends were hallmarks of her life she never met a stranger, greeting everyone she met with her infectious smile. Her gift for storytelling brought joy to those who crossed her path. Her artistic talents were myriad from sewing her own dresses in the 70's, her beautiful crochet and knitting landscape and tole painting, her example led both of her children to become artists and musicians. Elaine overcame myriad hardships with strength, determination, and dedication, all while raising her children as a single mother. She continually gave Kelly and Rob the example of following your heart and supported her children and grandchildren in following their dreams. Her love of gardening blossomed into an even deeper love of canning and pickling her jams, jellies, pickles, and more will be forever missed. Family and friends will always remember her beautiful voice, artistic talents, love of dance and above all, her love of laughter. She eternally desired to touch the lives of others positively A grace she carried throughout her life. Though our hearts ache over the tremendous loss of her in this world, Elaine has returned home to her Lord, where she looked forward to being. She is forever at peace, and we will continue to hold her memory in our hearts. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in the summer of 2020. For additional information please contact Kelly Fleek via Elaine's memorial page. Updates for a memorial gathering will be posted regularly via the link below: https://www.facebook.com/groups/808467256314601
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 10, 2020.