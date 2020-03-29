Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Sylvia Jorgenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE SYLVIA JORGENSON Elaine Sylvia Jorgenson was born February 20, 1930, on the farm near Edinburg, North Dakota, the daughter of Sigurd and Ena Gire. She joined the angels when she passed away at home on March 14, 2010, just two weeks after her 90 th birthday. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, a caring friend, and a kind and gentle spirit. Elaine graduated from Edinburg High School and went on to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She later moved to Grand Forks, Minnesota, where she met and married Joseph Jorgenson. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 65 years before his passing in 2017. In 1952, Elaine and Joe moved to Richland, Washington, where Joe worked for General Electric and they started their family. They later moved to California and North Carolina, before returning to Richland in 1977. Elaine is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Cathy (Jay) Westby of Spokane, Caryn (Keith) Brown, and Carla (Clint) Frimodt, both of Kennewick, her grandchildren Shane Brown, Cearra Brown and Jonah Frimodt, as well as her brother Sidney Gire and sister-in-law Eunice of Richland, her step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Joe. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Parkview Estates and Chaplaincy Hospice Care for the loving and compassionate care they showed Elaine in the last months of her life.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice, or the .

