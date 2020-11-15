Eldee McDonald

December 21, 1921 - November 6, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Eldee Virginia Burton McDonald, third out of seven children, was born to Earl and Retha Burton on December 21, 1921 in Chouteau, Oklahoma. She graduated from Pryor High School and attended Oklahoma A&M (OSU) for one year. While working as a telephone operator at Oklahoma Ordinance, she met her future husband, Ronald McDonald. They married in 1943 and moved to Hanford, WA, where they both had jobs on the Manhattan project. Eldee continuing her work as a telephone operator.

Eldee worked until she had her first child, Ron, in 1945, becoming a full time mother. In 1947 her second child, Karen, was born. As a mother, she was active in school, church and scout activities.

In the 1960's she began working at the Montgomery Ward Catalog store in Richland becoming the manager in 1971 and retiring in 1985. After her retirement, she was involved in an adult ESL program where she taught several years. Many of her students became lifelong friends. She was entertained in their homes, as well as them in hers. She had a great sense of adventure and took many trips with her daughter's family. In 2005, she got her first passport and traveled with them to Taiwan to visit a granddaughter. Everyone she met was so impressed that she had made the trip and she continued to correspond with a monk and family she met there.

In 2007, she sold her "F" house and had a rambler built on Sedgwick. She enjoyed the building process and picking all of the items for her new home. She lived there until she quit driving and then moved to Brookdale in Richland, joining many of her friends. The activities were many and she could get to them with a quick walk down the hall. Her Sedgwick house was available for family to stay in when coming to visit her at Brookdale. She called it her "hotel."

Eldee was a longtime member of Richland Baptist Church where she raised her family, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was involved in various children's programs. She sang in the choir and later graduated to the senior choir with many wonderful friends. She was lovingly teased about having "her chair" at choir practice that she always sat in – no one dare sit there. She was a bit of a "spit fire." Her comment often was it is okay to be stubborn as long as you were kind.

She was adored as a Mother, Granny and GeeGee by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and there are countless memories of times spent together in the kitchen. Her specialty was cinnamon rolls. She spent many hours rolling out dough with her grandchildren and great grandchildren – flour everywhere!

On November 4, 2020 she suffered a heart attack and a stroke and never regained consciousness. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Hospice House in Kennewick on November 6, 2020.

Eldee was preceded in death by five of her seven siblings, husband Ronald and son, Ron. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Drake of Pryor, OK; daughter Karen Jones of Renton, WA; granddaughters Courtney Cameron of Daegu, S. Korea; Whitney Archer of Corvallis, OR and Brittney Jones, Seattle, WA. Her great grandchildren Lydia Rose, Ayelet Eldee (her namesake) and Quincy James Cameron all of Daegu S. Korea, Dalton Miles and Holden Graham Archer of Corvallis, OR. She is also survived by her special TriCities daughter, Cathy Metz and her children Jennifer Carrigan and Tyler VanZandt. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive her.

A family graveside service was held on Tuesday November 10th at Sunset Gardens in Richland. Memorials can be made to Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354 or Chaplaincy Hospice Care's Hospice House, 2108 W. Entiat, Kennewick, WA 99336





