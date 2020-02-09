Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELEANOR COCHRAN Eleanor "Ellie" Little Cochran, a retired federal investigator and resident of Tucson, AZ, passed away January 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Her sons, Douglas Ryan Hanson and Derek Reed Hanson, her siblings Catharine Hinkelman and Garrett Cochran, and her six nieces Sherry Zoeller, Kathy Roberts, Linda Pierce, Laurie Thompson, Heather Cochran, and Suzita Cochran survive Ellie. Ellie was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1932, to Beulah Golden Fisher and James Henry Cochran, Jr. Ellie graduated from the University of Michigan with a master's degree in Education and taught high school history for a number of years in Barstow, CA. She married Richard E. Hanson in 1960 and adopted her sons Ryan and Reed in 1965 and 1966 respectively. She became a federal investigator in 1975 with the Office of Personnel Management and was honored as Rookie of the Year in 1976. Her work took her all over California and Washington State - including Cupertino, Palo Alto, and Mountain View in California, and Richland in Washington. Besides being a committed mother and friend, Ellie had a passion for contract bridge and bird watching. She attained the esteemed rank of Life Master in the American Bridge Association. After retiring from federal service in 1996, Ellie moved to Tucson where she continued to play bridge, enjoy bird watching and the company of her beloved dog Neely. Ellie's generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness, and caring nature touched so many. She will be remembered fondly by the many people who knew and loved her. Ellie requested that there be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellie's name may be made to Heifer International at https://www.heifer.org . And the Humane Society at https://www.humanesociety.org Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 9, 2020

