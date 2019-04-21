Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR DUFF MCLANE. View Sign

ELEANOR DUFF MCLANE Eleanor Duff McLane passed away on April 14, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. She was born on November 14, 1924, in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Her parents were J. Lester Duff and Grace Anne (Morrow) Duff. Elea-nor was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Fletcher E. McLane. She was also predeceased by her brothers B. Morrow Duff and Thomas O. Duff. Eleanor worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a skilled and caring nurse in Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Knoxville, TN, and Kennewick, WA. Eleanor is survived by her five children, Dale (Maryellen), Scott (Patricia), Craig (Patricia), Lori Jackson (Glenn), and Bruce (Carla). She is also survived by her sister Cathie DeLuca. In addition, Eleanor leaves six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a future date.

