ELEANOR KEENAN Eleanor "Ellie" McKeon Keenan, 86, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Richland, WA at home. Ellie was the second child, first of eight daughters born to Edward and Dorothy Hass McKeon on June 30, 1933 in Syracuse, New York. She graduated from St. Mary's as a Registered Nurse with a surgical award in 1954. Later receiving her real estate license, she returned to nursing, retiring in 1996. Married to John Peter on March 17, 1956, they raised their family in Richland, WA, moved to Seattle in 1997, then returned to Richland in 2010. Ellie enjoyed growing roses, walking, cooking lasagne, baking, reading, ocean trips, especially time with family and friends. Creative projects included making wedding and other cakes, sewing clothes for her daughters and doll clothes for her sisters, knitting and crocheting afghans, scarves, hats. Very important to her were crocheted hats she made for disadvantaged children. Known as the "Hat Lady," for many years she made over 300 hats per year. She was a member of several Catholic and community churches through her life. She cherished spending time with and hearing about her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Ellie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, always up for a walk or a visit. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, John Peter Keenan, her parents in 1985 and 1999, her sisters Mary Jane in 1989 and Evelyn Rose in 1999. Ellie is survived by brother Edward, sisters Kathy, Dottie, Linda, Peggy, Maureen; daughters Karen, Sheila, Corinne, Shanna; grandchildren Brandon, Derek, Gage, Karina, Brooke, Paelle, Jinae. Family will have a private memorial. Donations may be made to the Tri-Cities Food Bank.



