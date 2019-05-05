Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELINOR F. SKEATE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELINOR F. SKEATE On April 23, 2019, Elinor F. Skeate passed away peacefully at home and went to be with our Lord in Heaven. Born February 25, 1937, she was 82 years old. Elinor graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1955 and attended the University of Puget Sound in 1956 and Washington State University in 1957. She married Dennis Skeate in 1957, and they had three children, who became her main occupation for the next 20 years. Elinor pursued genealogy research as a hobby that later evolved into a lifelong passion. She wrote a book on her great-great grandmother's family, the Tarbells; the project later mushroomed into a series of books on the Town of Groton, MA. She edited a newsletter for families of Groton, MA, and completed over 30 books. In her words, she was the "self-appointed storyteller of the family". Elinor ran a home business designing and making finger puppets for teachers, counselors, and librarians, as well as for children in twenty-five states and several foreign countries. She won over 200 ribbons at state and county fairs for her exquisite knitting and crochet work, and chaired the open class exhibits at the Walla Walla Fair. Her volunteer work included serving as president of Valley Grove Homemaker's club in Walla Walla, as secretary of the Homemaker's Council, and as a leader for 4-H and Girl Scouts. She was active in the Methodist Church, the First Church of God in Walla Walla, and the South Hills Church in Kennewick, and served as a teacher and Bible study leader. In spite of a polio disability, Elinor filled her days with genealogy projects, listening to "talk radio", watching Congress on television, and other exciting activities! Her family meant everything to her and she never regretted "only being a homemaker and mother". Elinor was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Fred Ulrich, sister Marian Ulrich, and her daughter Sandi Skeate. She is survived by husband Dennis Skeate, daughter Shari Davis, son Michael Skeate, grandson Kendall Elam, and granddaughters Amelia Skeate and Vivian Skeate. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at South Hills Church, 3700 W 27th Avenue, Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Chaplaincy Health Care or South Hills Church.

