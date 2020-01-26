Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISABETH CUELLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELISABETH CUELLO Elisabeth Cuello, 90, passed peacefully Jan. 13th, 2020 in Richland, WA, leaving an adoring family behind. Born Elisabeth van der Zwan in Rijswijk, Netherlands in 1929, she survived occupied Holland during World War II, but the hardships of war did nothing to stop her love of other people and cultures. Attending college in Kirksville, Missouri she met her future husband, Alcides. They married in 1955, which started a family voyage that would take them around the world many times over, leaving deep roots. She was a strong supporter of Alcides during his schooling and helped raise five children that took them from Monterrey, Mexico to Toledo, Ohio and to Wichita, Kansas before settling in Richland in 1967. Her ability to speak five languages and love of traveling brought her to countries all over the world which included unusual places like Timbuktu, Siberia, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, and Bhutan, just to mention a few; there was no place on Earth she did not want to visit and make connections with people. She sought out countless people from around the world and the family home became the unofficial United Nations of the Tri Cities for many years. Meeting people from distant lands and trying to understand their culture was her passion. She had no fear traveling the world and seemed happier sleeping on a roof with a shoe as a pillow then staying in a luxury hotel. Survivor of her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr. Alcides Cuello, her spirit is continued in her adored family, children Al, Cindy (Keith and grandchildren Samantha, Rachel, and Spencer), Rob (Diane and grandchildren Bryce and Cianna), Eric (Svetlana and granddaughter Sasha), and Ingrid (David and granddaughters Aisha, Ayla and Bronte) and four great-grandsons. She was an amazing person, wife, mother and Oma and will be missed by all. We are thankful for all the photos she took and the great memories, especially of the many vacations and conversations about anything related to traveling. Her love of traveling was only surpassed by her love of her family. Elisabeth's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Guardian Angels who provided compassionate care during this past year and to her friends who supported her and visited her often. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elisabeth's memory to ( ).

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020

