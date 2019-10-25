Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISEO VELA "CHEO" MARTINEZ. View Sign Service Information Kayser's Chapel & Crematory 831 South Pioneer Way Moses Lake , WA 98837 (509)-765-7848 Send Flowers Obituary

ELISEO "CHEO" VELA MARTINEZ Eliseo "Cheo" Vela Martinez, 84, Moses Lake resident and lone time resident of Othello, Washington passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Life Care of Kennewick, Washington. Public viewing will be at Kayser's Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake from Noon-8 p.m. on Monday , October 28, 2019. Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m., with mass immediately followed at 11:30 on October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church led by Deacon Frank "Paco" Martinez and mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens in Othello, Washington. 'Eliseo "Cheo" was preceded in death by his wife Maria "Lola" Martinez and his oldest grandson Juan Manuel "Johnny" Gonzales Jr. He is survived by his five children; Rosa Maria Gonzales and husband Juan M Gonzalez Sr. of Moses Lake, WA, Maria Amelia Olivarez and husband Al Olivarez of Kennewick, WA, Eliseo Martinez Jr. and fiancé Kathy Bangard of Hunteville, TX, Luciano Martinez and with Elizabeth "Liz" Martinez of Moses Lake, WA and Cesar Martinez and wife Ana Maria "Anita" Martinez of Pasco, WA, 10 grand- children and 25+ great grandchildren. Eliseo lived his life to the fullest, he was a trucker owner of his own company for over 30 years, besides working for Beus Farms (Dale Beus) since we got to Washington til he stated his trucking business. Eliseo lived life to the fullest, he was a proud and noble man full of kindness and love. He was a great father to his children and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished his time spent talking and visiting with his brother Zenaido and all his nephews and nieces. "We will miss you Papito" Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at

