ELIZABETH ANN (MURPHY) GOFF Elizabeth Ann (Murphy) Goff was called to her Savior's side on March 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born October 26, 1931 to Betty Lou and Ellis Eugene Murphy in McAllen, Texas. Elizabeth married John Monroe Goff, Jr. on May 27, 1949. In 1951 they moved to the Tri-Cities, Washington, where they raised their six children. Eliz-abeth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts, gardening, and collecting apples. During the 1970's she went into business selling custom draperies. As a young child Elizabeth accepted Jesus as her Savior. She joined the First Baptist Church in 1965 and became active with various children's and women's ministries. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, her parents and two brothers, James McGee "Mack" and Tommy. Elizabeth is survived by her children: John, Virginia Panther, Susan Pogue, Carol Jaycox, Barbara, and James "Larry"; 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. There will be a Memorial/ Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church of Richland, 1107 Wright Avenue, on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 3:30 pm, preceded by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.

