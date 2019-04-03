Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH CAUSEY. View Sign

ELIZABETH CAUSEY Elizabeth Causey, a longtime resident of Pasco, WA, passed to the heavens at the age of 86 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in 1932 in El Cajon, CA, she was the daughter of Frank and Maureen Weaver. Betty volunteered at the Truckee Hospital and worked for the Truckee Elementary School. In Manteca she ran her own bookkeeping service and was a longtime member of the Soroptimist Club. An avid animal lover she enjoyed going on cattle drives, judging horse competitions and car racing. Preceded in death by her husband Harry Causey, she is survived by daughters Cheryl Kenny (Michael), Kimberly Armer (Rob), Cherri Perry (Chris), Grandchildren, Eric, Taren, Christopher, Chaz, Carson, her sister Patricia Hardeman as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to the local Chaplaincy Hospice or the . A private service will be held in Kelly, Wyoming.

