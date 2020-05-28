ELIZABETH (BETTY) EVELYN HUGHES Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Elizabeth (Betty) Evelyn Hughes, went to be with her Lord on May 22, 2020 at Avalon Health and rehabilitation Center in Pasco, WA. She was born January 26, 1926 in Detroit, MI to Carl and Helen (Kuhn) Buhlwahn. She married Wilber Preston Hughes on April 29, 1944 and resided in Detroit, MI. They were blessed with two sons, Richard Clinton Hughes, born on August 12, 1947 and Mark Steven Hughes, born on August 3, 1948. She and her family moved to Pasco, WA in the year 1962. Betty was a housewife and Preston and electrician at Boise Cascade. Betty was a member of Pasco First Lutheran Church, the Moose Lodge, and several bowling leagues. She loved to sew, crochet, and grow roses. Later in life, Betty went to work at Hancock Fabric, a job she dearly loved and missed greatly when the store closed in 2007. Betty was always on the go at work and was referred to as "The Energizer Bunny" and Betty Boop. She is survived by her son Richard (Brenda) Hughes, seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, niece, JoAnn (Richard) Lalla, and daughter-in-law Polly Hughes. She is preceded in death by her husband Preston, who passed away on January 29, 1983 and her son Mark, who passed away on October 25, 2014. Betty will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and extended family at Avalon. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 6-8pm. A funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am, at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, 2804 West Lewis Street, Pasco, WA 99301, followed by a graveside service at City View Cemetery, 1300 North Oregon Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301.



