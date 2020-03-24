Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Sullivan "Betty" Breitenfeldt. View Sign Service Information Prosser Funeral Home 1220 Sheridan Ave Prosser , WA 99350 (509)-786-3642 Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH BETTY SULLIVAN BREITENFELDT Prosser Funeral Home Elizabeth "Betty" Sullivan Breitenfeldt passed away peacefully, age 97, on March 18, 2020 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. She was born in Adams County (Corning), Iowa on August 2, 1922 to Florence and Daniel Sullivan. Betty attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College during the summer months of high school before graduating from Corning High School in 1939. From 1939 to 1944, she taught in two different one-room schoolhouses in Adams County, Iowa. In the spring of 1944, Betty applied to work at the new government project in Hanford, Washington. She first worked as a "sandwich waitress" in the commissary, but later took coursework and training to become a lab technician. She worked for DuPont, and later, General Electric, for a total of 6 years. While at Hanford, Betty earned her pilot's license and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. During the summer of 1953, Betty met the love of her life, Victor Breitenfeldt, at a dance in West Richland. He literally swept her off her feet with his great dancing skills. They married 6 months later, on December 26, 1953 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland, Washington. They resided in Prosser until moving to a retirement home in Richland in 2010. Betty and Vic raised four children: Susan, Dan, Greg and Carol. Betty worked at Keene Riverview Elementary School in Prosser as an aide for 15 years, most of those years as librarian aide. It was the perfect job, in her opinion, combining her love of children and books. She remained active with the Retired Public School Employees for many years thereafter. Throughout the years, Betty inspired and helped many children learn to read, offering to tutor at her home and volunteering for the HOST (Help Our Students Succeed). Betty was a faithful servant of the Lord who always sought out ways to help others. She and Vic were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser for 57 years. Betty taught catechism for 16 years, mostly teaching First Communion classes. She managed the Religious Goods sales for St Theresa's Guild, was a member of Altar Society and Carmelites, served on Parish Council and was a Eucharistic Minister. Betty was on the Board of Directors for Jubilee Ministries and volunteered at the Red Door Thrift Store. She served as director of Birthright for 10 years. Until well into her 90s, Betty made rosaries to give away and organized rosary groups at the assisted living facilities where she lived. In 1991, Betty was honored to be selected as Prosser's Outstanding Lady of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. This award reflected her dedication to serving others and her community. Her many clubs and activities are too numerous to mention here, but some of her favorites were the Meridian Club, 30-70 Dance Club, and Red Hats. Betty was happiest when she was with her friends and family. She loved organizing reunions, camping trips and hosting parties. Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Victor, loving parents, Florence and Daniel Sullivan, brother, Bernard Sullivan, sisters, Helen Finsen and Pat Wermelskirchen. She is survived by her brother, Dan Sullivan, her children: Susan (Brian) Isaacs, Dan (Asha) Breitenfeldt, Greg Breitenfeldt, Carol (Henri) Groenen, grandchildren: Nicole, Danielle, Jennifer, Alisa, Ryan and Shane, great grandchildren: Victor, Ryker and Audrey. Funeral services have been postponed for now. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish that donations be made to PREPARES, an organization run by Catholic Charities that provides support and services to pregnant women and families in need. The address is: PREPARES, Catholic Charities, 2139 Van Giesen St, Richland, WA 99354. Or if you prefer, please consider giving to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352.

