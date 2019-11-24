Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLA MAE ALLISON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLA MAE ALLISON Ella Mae Allison 93, of Pasco Washington passed away November 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1926 in Wapato, Washington. She is survived by her sister Davana Radine, her sons Robert (wife Cyndy), Gerald (wife Dorothy), her daughters Carol and Shelly, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years George and son Larry, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was a wonderful cook and was very talented, especially her crocheting. She loved everyone of us and gave us all we needed. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. We love you mom. You can dance with dad forever now. Services will be held the summer of 2020.

ELLA MAE ALLISON Ella Mae Allison 93, of Pasco Washington passed away November 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1926 in Wapato, Washington. She is survived by her sister Davana Radine, her sons Robert (wife Cyndy), Gerald (wife Dorothy), her daughters Carol and Shelly, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years George and son Larry, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was a wonderful cook and was very talented, especially her crocheting. She loved everyone of us and gave us all we needed. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. We love you mom. You can dance with dad forever now. Services will be held the summer of 2020. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close