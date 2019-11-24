ELLA MAE ALLISON Ella Mae Allison 93, of Pasco Washington passed away November 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1926 in Wapato, Washington. She is survived by her sister Davana Radine, her sons Robert (wife Cyndy), Gerald (wife Dorothy), her daughters Carol and Shelly, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years George and son Larry, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was a wonderful cook and was very talented, especially her crocheting. She loved everyone of us and gave us all we needed. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. We love you mom. You can dance with dad forever now. Services will be held the summer of 2020.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019