Ellen Bengtson
ELLEN SIGRID MARIE BENGTSON Ellen Sigrid Marie Bengtson was born October 8, 1991, in Richland, Washington. Her life ended August 2, 2020 in a bicycle accident near Charles City, Iowa. Ellen, an environmental engineer at Cambrex Charles City Inc., earned her Bachelor's Degree in chemical engineering from Yale University (2014) and her Master's Degree (2019) in chemical engineering from Columbia University in New York. Ellen grew up in Richland, Washington, where she graduated from Richland High School in 2010. She also received a high school diploma from Stanford University's online high school through the Education Program for Gifted Youth. Prior to Cambrex her positions included: research assistant at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (2011); research assistant at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (2012); Chemical Engineering Intern at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (2014); and Knowledge Management Intern at Bayer HealthCare in Leverkusen, Germany (2014). Ellen began playing piano and double bass at a young age. She performed with many groups including in the Mid-Columbia Symphony, and most recently in the Charles City Community Chamber Orchestra. She was an active member of Bethany Alliance Church and a Charles City Rotarian. Ellen was an active athlete, enjoying many sports, and an outdoor enthusiast. Ellen is survived by her parents, Peter and Jo Ann Bengtson, and her younger sister, Susan Bengtson.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
