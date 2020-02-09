ELLEN MAY COLLINS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Age 76. Born January 19, 1944 in McMinnville, OR. Passed away on February 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Carol Piwetz and Kathy Thomas and her son Thomas Cosgrove. Her sisters, Arlene Solid and Jean Warren and brothers, Melvin Cline and Leslie Cline. 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Ellen will be remembered by all for being sweet and having a funny sense of humor. She smiled with her eyes that lit up the room. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus. No more pain. No more suffering. We love you Mom! She will be missed! The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 9, 2020