THELMA ANN WILLIAMS LEMON Einan's at Sunset Thelma Ann Williams Lemon, the only child of the late Garland and Iva Williams, was born on August 7, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. She moved to Richland with her parents in 1944. She graduated from Richland High School in 1949 and attended Washington State University for 2 years. She worked for General Electric, the U.S Army and retired from Battelle-Northwest after working there for 30 years. After retirement she volunteered many hours with Meals on Wheels, Richland Foodbank and Kadlec Auxiliary. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, bowling, dancing, and playing bridge. She passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She is survived by her daughter Christine Nichols of Kennewick, her granddaughter Jacklyn Rainey of West Richland and great grandchildren Galen Adams of Burbank, Mikayla Rainey of West Richland, Hannah Rainey of Kennewick and Abigail Rainey of West Richland. Per her request there will be no service. In lieu of services and arrangements she requested donations be made to either the Humane Society of Kennewick or Union Gospel Mission of Pasco. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

