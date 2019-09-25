Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE DOLORES SACKETT. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ELSIE DOLORES SACKETT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Beloved wife and mother, Elsie Dolores Sackett, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 22, 2019. Elsie was born in Seattle, Washington on February 18, 1933. Elsie was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army where she met the love of her life, Norm. Norm and Elsie were married for 58 years and had eight children as well as opening up their home to the care of multiple foster children. Elsie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished her wedding at the Salt Lake City Temple to Norm. Elsie spent most of her life working as a mother and homemaker. Elsie spent her retirement enjoying family in Wisconsin and Washington, reading, playing cards and dominoes. Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Norm; son, Dennis; daughter, Elly Susan and grandsons, Bobby and Joshua. Elsie is survived by her sons, Michael, Thomas and Erik; daughters, Laurie, Fancy and Kitty; brother, Bill; as well as many nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 9am-1pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S Union Street in Kennewick. An internment service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S Union Street in Kennewick on September 27, 2019 at 2pm. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

