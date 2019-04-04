Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE LEONA ILLG. View Sign

ELSIE LEONA ILLG Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Elsie Leona Illg, formerly of Burbank, Washington died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Evergreen Medical Center Hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Elsie was born to Fred and Bertha Feldt on May 3rd, 1917 in Frazee, Minnesota. She was one of 13 children. She would have been 102 next month. She spent her childhood in Frazee and married Wilbert Ruben Illg May 29, 1935. They farmed until they moved to Burbank in 1947 with their two sons Roger and Duane. In 1950 she was blessed with a daughter, Carmen. Elsie was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, fishing, camping, and gardening. Their yard and garden were always so beautiful, and she gardened until she was around 90 years old. Elsie and Wilbert were active members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Pasco and enjoyed working and maintaining the church's grounds. She enjoyed getting together with the Women's Sewing Circle of the church and making quilts. In 2011, Elsie moved to Kirkland to live with her son, Duane, who took loving care of her. She later was moved to an Alzheimer home. Preceding her in death were her parents, daughter Carmen, her husband, and her 12 brothers and sisters. She was the last one of her siblings to pass away. She is survived by her sons Roger Illg of Fayetteville, Georgia and Duane Illg of Kirkland, Washington; grandchildren Brenda Wright (Roger) of Pasco, WA, Paula Illg of Selah, WA, Kimberly Loera (Juan) of Moses Lake, WA, Melanie Moody (Jason) of Anthony, FL, Erik Illg of Carnation, WA, Jeffrey Illg and Gabby Illg of Fayetteville, GA; great grand-children Mathew Garza, Nick Wright (Ashley), Samantha McFadyen (Chad), Quentin Wright (Rebecca), Haley Lott (Trevor), Brittany Stevens (Garrett), Tyler Moody, and Rachel Moody; and 10 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday April 5th, 2019 at 2:30 pm at City View Cemetery in Pasco, Washington. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestBruce

