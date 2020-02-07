ELSIE WILLIAMS Elsie Pat Williams, 80, of Kennewick, WA passed away on February 4th. Elsie was proceeded in death by her parents, Guy and Mariam Devers, and her husband, Robert Williams. She is survived by her three children, Leslie Zunker, Debbie Cole and Chris Williams, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday February 10th at 1:00pm. Services will be held by Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral home on 1401 S Union St in Kennewick,WA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 7, 2020