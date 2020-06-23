KATHERINE EMILY DERFLER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On June, 18, 2020, the Vigil of the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the gates of heaven opened to accept the soul of our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Katherine Emily Derfler. It is fitting, as she had a very special devotion to the Sacred Heart! Her love for others surrounded them and she is loved and adored by many as the most loving, giving, gentle and saintly person one could want to know. Today she is in the arms of her beloved husband, Carl Leroy, and daughter Cynthia who have long waited for her return home. She leads the way for us who are still here, son Carl Lawrence Derfler, daughter Kathy Brown, son-in-law Alvin Brown and grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Angela Schoenberg, Ryan Brown, Aaron Brown, Patty Brown, Carl Anthony Derfler, Pamela Schoenberg, Scarlett Schoenberg, Emma Brown and Tyler Brown; sisters and brothers-in-law Adeline Ginter, Joseph Ginter, Mattie Galvez, Jack Galvez and numerous nieces and nephews. With a blanket of love she will cover us, with a litany of prayers she will remember us forever. In paradisum: deducant te Angeli: May angels lead you into Paradise: In tuo adventu suscipiant te Martyres, May martyrs receive you at your coming, et perducant te in civitatem sanctam Jerusalem. and lead you into the holy city of Jerusalem. Chorus Angelorum te suscipiat, May a choir of angels receive you, et cum Lazaro quondam paupere and with Lazarus, once poor, aeternam habeas requiem. may you have eternal rest. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.