EMMA MAE AMES Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our Beautiful Emma Mae Ames "99" went to Heaven on February 24th 2019. She was born to Arliegh and Vitus Carlson May 22nd 1919 in Minot North Dakota. Emma's dear husband Vernon Ames, sister Ellice Marshal and brothers Earl and Roy Carlson proceeded her in death. She is survived by her sister Esther Lukkasson of Bremerton and Emma's loving companion William (Bill) Powney of 30 years. Emma was a business woman who co-owned the Deluxe Cleaners in Kennewick. She enjoyed working with her friend Patty at Sears. Emma Loved life, she enjoyed spending time with Bill watching reruns of Lawrence Welk. Her hobbies were cooking and gardening. The family would like to thank caregiver (Holly Bates) and the First Lutheran Church of Kennewick for their Loving-kindness to Emma and Bill throughout the years! A memorial will be held at a later date.

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

