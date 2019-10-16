Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMOGENE L. RABENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMOGENE L. RABENBERG Emogene L. Rabenberg, 91, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Prineville, Oregon. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. She will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband Jack. A Memorial service will be held at the Prineville Funeral Home, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:30 in Prineville, Oregon. Arrangements are by the Prineville Funeral Home. Emogene (Jean) L. Rabenberg was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Audrey Hanna and Gladys Harris Hanna on April 21, 1928. She attended Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated with a Registered Nurse degree in 1948. In June of 1949, Emogene joined the Army and served in the Army Nurse Corps until December, 1950 when she was honorably discharged. Her rank was 2 nd Lieutenant. She married Air Force Capt. Jack R. Rabenberg on October 12, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. Jean was the mother of 4 children, the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 5. After her husband's military service ended, they resided in the Tri-Cities, WA area for many years where her husband had a Radiology practice. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed 17 years as full-timers living in and traveling the country in their motor home. Jean loved to go! Jean loved the Lord and her family is comforted knowing she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Emogene is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Rabenberg, MD and a grandchild Shauna Rabenberg. Emogene is survived by her children, Jack (II) (Karen), Bobbi, Thomas (Melody), and Jerry (Dalene), a brother Charles Hanna, Grandchildren, Jason (Danielle), Jayme, Stephanie Shelton (Mike), Katarine Large (Isaac), Gerrick, Carsten, and Garin and Great-grandchildren, Shelby, Shaelyn, Skylar, Nate, and Alice. Memorials may be given to The Prineville Soroptimist Senior Center, PO Box 553, Prineville, OR 97754 or Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701. Emogene's family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thanks to Partners in Care Hospice for their loving care of Emogene and their never ending support for the family.

