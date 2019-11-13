Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC J. KNIGHT. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

ERIC J. KNIGHT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Eric J. Knight peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 6, 2019 at the young age of 30. He grew up and lived in the small country town of Mesa, Washington. He was born January 8, 1989 in Richland, Washington, the son of Mark and Cheryl (Heinen) Knight. He graduated from Connell High School in 2007 and attended Columbia Basin College to obtain training in welding. Eric was employed in various jobs such as welding, truck driving, farm assistant and was currently employed with South Columbia Irrigation District as a ditch rider. Eric enjoyed welding and fabrication, hunting and being a hobby mechanic with his friends. Eric was best known for his socializing skills and storytelling. No one was ever a stranger to Eric. He found joy and happiness in spending time with family, friends and even strangers. He was always there when someone was in need of help, offering assistance, and of course, a story. He was a large man, with a big heart, ready to offer a strong hug at any time. Eric is survived by his parents Mark and Cheryl Knight of Mesa; his sister Jenna and his brother Garrett. He is also survived by his maternal grand- mother Juanita Heinen of Eltopia, Washington; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Ellen Knight and Grand- father's, Rex Knight and Kenneth Heinen. Viewing will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center in Kennewick, Washington on Thursday, November 14, from 6-8pm. There will be a rosary on Friday, November 15, starting at 7:00pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Eltopia. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at Country View Cemetery, Basin City, immediately following the funeral. There will be a reception dinner following the burial at Saint Paul's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the St. Paul's Scholarship fund, c/o St. Paul's Catholic Church, 14181 N. Glade Road, Eltopia, WA 99330. For online condolences visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

