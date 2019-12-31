Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC MASON HOFFERBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERIC MASON HOFFERBER Eric Mason Hofferber, 26 years old, died unexpectedly on December 23rd, 2019. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and a fixture in the Wenatchee Valley cycling, climbing and skiing communities. Born in Redlands, CA and growing up in Richland, WA, he was the cherished son of Gary and Kelly Hofferber, and the loving brother of Craig and Ashley Hofferber. Eric has always found his bliss in the outdoors. He spent his early summers camping, fishing, playing numerous sports, hiking and backpacking. After joining Boy Scouts in late middle school, he excelled at the challenge, earning the rank of Eagle Scout through his diligent work. Music was another of Eric's passions. His natural musicality and grasp of music theory were reflected in his uncanny ability to quickly master new musical instruments in a variety of styles and settings: trumpet and cornet in the Richland High concert band and wind ensemble, all instruments on the drum line in the marching band, and later the guitar, bass and mandolin. After graduating from Richland High School in 2011, Eric attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in Marketing in 2015. He settled into life in Wenatchee after college, quickly building connections in the cycling, skiing and climbing communities. He excelled as a bicycle and ski mechanic, cultivating his craft most recently at Arlberg Sports. He was often sought to tackle the most difficult and technically-demanding repair projects, and genuinely loved using his talents to enable others to get back onto the mountains and trails. Eric spent most days of winter seeking the freshest powder throughout the the Cascades with his friends and his beloved husky, Enzo. When the snow melted away each spring, Eric could be found effortlessly scaling rock faces in Leavenworth or Vantage, bombing mountain trails on one of his self-tuned mountain bikes, or enjoying a quality IPA beside a campfire in one of his trademark flannel shirts. Eric lived with an ethos of generosity that permeated all aspects of his life. He will be remembered dearly for his selflessness, his spirit of empathy, and his capacity to bring happiness to the many souls he has touched in his 26 years. A memorial service is planned for Friday, January 3 rd at Bethel Church in Richland at 1 pm. All who knew Eric are welcome to attend.

