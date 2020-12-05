Erik Lee

October 18, 1971 - November 21, 2020

RICHLAND, Washington - Erik Curtis Lee, 49, a life-long resident of Pasco, Washington passed away from heart failure on November 21, 2020. Erik was born in Pasco on October 18, 1971, to Mike Lee and Pamela Hammer. Erik is survived by his mother Pamela Hammer Edwards, Step-Father Bob Edwards and sister Amy Lee, his nieces and nephew; Hannah Lee, Nevaeh Goree, and Maleah Goree, aunts and uncles and many cousins. He is predeceased by his father Mike Lee.

Erik enjoyed British game shows and was well versed in many topics. He was the coveted Trivia partner and could answer every Jeopardy question without fail. Erik collected vinyl records and comic books. Erik was described by his life- long friend as: Dungeon Master, X Box Connoisseur, Armchair Philosopher, Man of Many Words, and beloved by his friends. He was a proud son, brother and devoted and loving Uncle. Erik's many life observations, imagination and wit entertained us.

He will always be in our hearts and minds.

Due to Covid no service will be held at this time..





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store